State Police: SUV Driver Runs Off Morris Turnpike, Crashes Into Utility Pole

Valerie Musson
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Sussex County SUV driver veered off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning, state police said.

A Toyota RAV4 was traveling on Morris Turnpike in Hampton Township when the driver ran off the road and hit a pole near Newton Avenue just before 8:35 a.m., NJSP Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to Newton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

The road was shut down for about an hour following the crash, which remained under investigation, authorities said.

