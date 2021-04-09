Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
State Police: SUV Driver Hospitalized After Veering Off Route 287, Hitting Guardrail, Trees

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

An SUV driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after veering off Route 287 Thursday night, state police said.

A Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and several trees near milepost 38.4 in Hanover Township around 6:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to Morristown Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The incident remained under investigation as of Friday.

