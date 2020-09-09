Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
State Police: Sussex County Traffic Stop Of PA Driver Turns Up Heroin

Valerie Musson
Route 15 in Lafayette Township
Route 15 in Lafayette Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities found $150 worth of heroin in a vehicle driven by an intoxicated Pennsylvania driver over the weekend, state police said.

Junius William, 24, of Carbondale, PA was under the influence of heroin when New Jersey state troopers stopped him for a traffic violation on the northbound side of Route 15 in Lafayette Township just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

William and his passenger, Michael Morgan, 24, of Beach Lake, PA, were found with around $150 in heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

William and Morgan were arrested and charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia. William was also charged with DWI, authorities said.

Both men were released pending an appearance in court.

