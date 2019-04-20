State Police: Stab Sticks Stop Drunk Driver In Route 80 Pursuit

New Jersey State Police deployed stab sticks Friday night to stop a drunk driver on Route 80, ending a wild chase between Morris and Warren counties.

Washington Township police began pursuing 27-year-old Lucciano Pascucci of Belvidere following a domestic incident, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Pascucci eventually got onto Route 80 eastbound, then used a turnaround reserved for emergency vehicles to head west, the sergeant said.

Stab sticks slowed Pascucci's vehicle, which hit a guardrail and finally came to a stop around milepost 19.6, he said.

Pascucci was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center in police custody with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. He was charged with eluding police and DWI, among other offenses.

