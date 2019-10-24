State Police Seek Driver Who Caused Route 80 Chain Reaction Crash

Authorities are seeking the driver who caused a chain reaction crash on Route 80 in Morris County.

Daniel Guerrini, 25 of Andover, was headed east in his Ford F-150 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the right lane near milepost 26, on Monday, Oct. 21 around 5:35 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The impact pushed Guerrini's car into a Toyota Corrolla before he continued off the road and overturned, police said.

Guerrini sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Peter Munoz-Aquino of Netcong Station at 973-347-1001. Anonymous tips are welcome.

