State Police: Route 80 Pursuit Ends In Rollover Crash, Serious Injury

Valerie Musson
It took the help of multiple police agencies, K9 officers and even the state aviation unit to take three men into custody after they eluded police in a stolen vehicle and crashed Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Multiple police agencies, K9 officers and the state aviation unit helped track down three men leading a police pursuit that ended in a crash and one person seriously injured Thursday, authorities said.

Brian Thomas, 18, of Stroudsburg, PA, sped off when state troopers tried to stop the stolen Mercury sedan he was driving on Route 80 eastbound near milepost 10.8 in Hope Township around 2:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Jeff Flynn told Daily Voice.

Troopers followed Thomas to Exit 12 and ended the chase as he drove toward County Road 521, Flynn said.

Thomas crashed the vehicle shortly after that on the on-ramp to Route 80 from 521, Flynn said.

One passenger — Derek Charpentier, 21 — was seriously injured in the rollover crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Thomas and his other passenger, Jaheem Futrell, 19, ran into the woods following the crash, Flynn said.

Thomas and Futrell were eventually located near County Road 521 and Foundry Road with help from K9 units in Blairstown and Washington Township, as well as the state police aviation unit, authorities said.

Thomas was charged with eluding, unlicensed driver causing serious bodily injury, resisting by flight, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, receiving stolen property and obstruction, authorities said.

Futrell, of Newark, was charged with resisting arrest by flight, obstruction, receiving stolen property and possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana, police said.

Charpentier, of Stroudsburg, was charged with receiving stolen property.

