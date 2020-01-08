State Police: Newton Man, 23, Dies In Horrific Wantage Crash

A 23-year-old Sussex County man died in a Wantage crash Tuesday evening, authorities said.

James Smith, of Newton, was behind the wheel of the Toyota Camry headed south on County Road 519, when the car veered off the road to the right and struck a concrete bridge end just after 7:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The car continued down an embankment and went up in flames at milepost 79.4, killing Smith, Goez said.

No other vehicles or passengers involved.

The accident remains under investigation.

