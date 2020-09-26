State Police: Morris County Motorcyclist, 31, Ejected, Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 31-year-old motorcyclist from Parsippany was killed Friday night when he swerved on Route 80 and hit a guardrail, state police said.

John Nicholson was riding a BMW motorcycle eastbound in Wharton Borough when he ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a guardrail and was ejected near milepost 33.6 around 11:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene, Peele said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

