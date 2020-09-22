State Police: Missing Burlington Man Has Seizure Disorder, Dementia

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a Burlington Township man last seen on Monday.

Emmanuel U. Ubabukoh, 65, suffers from dementia and a seizure disorder and is in need of his medication, New Jersey State Police said.

Ubabukoh was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, at his Salem Road home.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater and grey dress pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554 or Burlington Police Department at (609) 386-2019. Anonymous tips are welcome.

