A 44-year-old man was airlifted with serious injuries after a sledding accident in Sussex County Sunday evening, state police said.

The accident occurred near Cedar Ridge Road and Wall Street in Stillwater Township just before 6 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The man was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with several injuries, Goez said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.