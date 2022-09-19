State Police ID Driver Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 39-year-old driver from Teaneck was killed in an overnight crash on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 12:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 on the parkway northbound near exit 120 in Old Bridge, New Jersey State Police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling north next to each other on the parkway near milepost 121.6, State Police said.

A same direction, sideswipe collision occurred between the two vehicles, police said. The Mini Cooper then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and subsequently overturned, police said.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Mini Cooper, identified as Gabriel Farias, sustained fatal injuries, State Police said.

There is an ongoing investigation.

