Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PD: Fair Lawn Man, 73, Vandalizes Neighbor's Home, Car, Threatens Him With Knife
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Girl, 15, Struck And Killed By Car On Route 80

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car on Route 80 early Tuesday morning, state police said. 

The girl ran into the road and was hit by an unknown vehicle eastbound near milepost 45.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills just before 3:30 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Goez said. Her name was not released.

The center and right lanes were closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.