Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Man Struck, Killed By Train In Hackensack
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Florida Woman, 78, Airlifted After Being Struck By Her Own Car In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A 78-year-old woman was airlifted with serious injuries after she accidentally ran herself over with her own car in Warren County, state police said.
A 78-year-old woman was airlifted with serious injuries after she accidentally ran herself over with her own car in Warren County, state police said. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad

A 78-year-old woman was airlifted with serious injuries after she accidentally ran herself over with her own car in Warren County, state police said.

The Naples, Florida woman was hit by her unoccupied Chevrolet Corvette near 341 Main St. in Frelinghuysen just before 2 p.m. Monday, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

She sustained a serious but non-life-threatening thigh injury and was flown to Morristown Medical Center for emergency treatment, Goez said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.