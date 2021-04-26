State Police: Florida Woman, 78, Airlifted After Being Struck By Her Own Car In Warren County

A 78-year-old woman was airlifted with serious injuries after she accidentally ran herself over with her own car in Warren County, state police said.

The Naples, Florida woman was hit by her unoccupied Chevrolet Corvette near 341 Main St. in Frelinghuysen just before 2 p.m. Monday, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

She sustained a serious but non-life-threatening thigh injury and was flown to Morristown Medical Center for emergency treatment, Goez said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.