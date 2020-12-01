Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
State Police: Erratic Driver, 22, Charged In High-Speed Pursuit On Route 80 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Pennsylvania woman led state police on a high-speed pursuit on Route 80 in Morris County Sunday night, authorities said.

Danielle Trotman, 22, sped off when she was stopped for driving erratically on Route 80 eastbound near milepost 38.4 in Denville Township around 8:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Trotman, who was driving a white Hyundai Elantra, continued to lead troopers on a pursuit, ignoring their lights and sirens, Goez said.

Trotman, of Stroudsburg, PA, pulled over near milepost 41.7, where she was arrested and charged with eluding in addition to several traffic infractions.

Trotman was released pending an appearance in court.

