State Police: DWI Warren County Home Burglary Suspects Nabbed On Rt. 80 With Hypodermic Needles

Two men who had just burglarized a Warren County home while under the influence were later nabbed while fleeing on Route 80, state police said.

Stephen Coppo, 31, and James Schreffler, 33, were heading west on Route 80 after breaking into a home on Hope Road in Blairstown just after midnight Monday, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

State police stopped the pair’s Gold Chrysler minivan near milepost 8.6 in Knowlton Township and found hypodermic needles and prescription drugs in the vehicle, Goez said.

Coppo, of Nazareth, PA, and Schreffler, of Belvidere, were arrested and charged with defiant trespassing, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of prescription legend drugs.

Coppo, who was driving, also faces charges for being criminally under the influence and DWI, police said.

