State Police: DWI Hunterdon County Man, 34, Found With Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Xanax On Route 80

A Hunterdon County man was intoxicated when he was found with heroin, crack cocaine and Xanax during a traffic stop on Route 80 in Totowa Tuesday night, state police said.

Robert Hodulich, 34, was stopped for a violation when driving westbound on Route 80 at milepost 55 in Totowa around 7:45 p.m., state police said in a release.

During questioning, Hodulich, of Glen Gardner, was found to be under the influence, police said.

Hodulich was also found with about $175 worth of heroin, crack cocaine, Xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Hodulich was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession of prescription legend drugs, criminal under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DWI.

He was released pending a future court appearance.

