State Police: Driver Seriously Burned In Knowlton Car Fire Airlifted To Hospital

The driver of a vehicle that went up in flames in Warren County was airlifted to the hospital with serious burns, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to Delaware and Walnut Road in Knowlton Township after 12 a.m. Tuesday, Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The driver suffered serious burns and was flown by Atlantic Air 1 to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

No further information was available as of 1 p.m.

