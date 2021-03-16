State Police: Driver, Passenger Seriously Injured In Morris County Altima Crash

Three people were injured — two of them critically — after their Nissan Altima ran off the road and hit several trees on Route 24 in Morris County Monday night, state police said.

The crash occurred on Route 24 westbound near milepost .7 in Hanover Township just after 8:20 p.m., NJSP Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The Altima veered off the road, traveled down an embankment and crashed into several trees, critically injuring the driver and rear passenger and causing non-life-sustaining injuries for a second passenger, Peele said.

The westbound Exit 1A was closed for around five hours following the crash, which remained under investigation, Peele said.

