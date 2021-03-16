Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Trenton Rioter Threw Makeshift Molotov Cocktail At State Troopers, New Indictment Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Driver, Passenger Seriously Injured In Morris County Altima Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Three people were injured — two of them critically — after their Nissan Altima ran off the road and hit several trees on Route 24 in Morris County Monday night, state police said.

The crash occurred on Route 24 westbound near milepost .7 in Hanover Township just after 8:20 p.m., NJSP Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The Altima veered off the road, traveled down an embankment and crashed into several trees, critically injuring the driver and rear passenger and causing non-life-sustaining injuries for a second passenger, Peele said.

The westbound Exit 1A was closed for around five hours following the crash, which remained under investigation, Peele said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.