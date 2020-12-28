State Police: Driver Injured In Rollover Crash With Jeep On Route 80

The driver of a Toyota Camry was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash on Route 80 eastbound in Morris County Sunday night, state police said.

The Camry collided with a Jeep Wrangler and overturned near milepost 27.8 in Roxbury just before 6:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The Camry driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The Jeep driver was uninjured, Goez said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Monday morning, Goez said.

