State Police: Driver Hospitalized After Running Honda Off Route 80 In Denville, Hitting Tree

A Honda Civic driver was hospitalized after veering off Route 80 and hitting a tree in Denville Tuesday evening, state police said.

The driver was traveling down Route 80 westbound when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree near milepost 38.4 just after 6:05 p.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

No passengers were inside the vehicle, and no other cars were involved, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

