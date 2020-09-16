Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Resident, 62, Dies In Paterson Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Chevy Tahoe Driver Airlifted In Route 78 Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was airlifted with serious injuries after becoming entrapped in the vehicle in a crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Wednesday afternoon, state police said.
The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was airlifted with serious injuries after becoming entrapped in the vehicle in a crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Wednesday afternoon, state police said. Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was airlifted with serious injuries after becoming entrapped in the vehicle in a crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The Chevy went off the road and overturned, trapping the driver near milepost 17.4 in Clinton Township around 3:50 p.m., Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The driver was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center and was last listed in stable condition, Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.