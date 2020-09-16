State Police: Chevy Tahoe Driver Airlifted In Route 78 Crash

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe was airlifted with serious injuries after becoming entrapped in the vehicle in a crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The Chevy went off the road and overturned, trapping the driver near milepost 17.4 in Clinton Township around 3:50 p.m., Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The driver was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center and was last listed in stable condition, Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

