State Police: Bronx Man, 19, Charged On High-Speed Pursuit Across Morris County

A Bronx man lead state police on a pursuit through both Route 80 and Route 287 before he was nabbed in Morristown Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Albaro Velez, 19, ignored officers’ attempts to stop him for a violation on Route 80 westbound near milepost 52.6 just after 2 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Velez continued to lead troopers on a pursuit onto Route 287 south, Goez said.

Velez then drove onto Route 24 east, where police ended the chase due to public safety risk.

He was picked up in Morristown by local police a short time later, Goez said.

Velez was arrested and charged with eluding.

