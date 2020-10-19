Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Hackensack Teacher From Oradell Charged With Pocketing $300,000 In Ponzi Scheme
State Police: Bronx Man, 19, Charged On High-Speed Pursuit Across Morris County

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP via Facebook

A Bronx man lead state police on a pursuit through both Route 80 and Route 287 before he was nabbed in Morristown Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Albaro Velez, 19, ignored officers’ attempts to stop him for a violation on Route 80 westbound near milepost 52.6 just after 2 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Velez continued to lead troopers on a pursuit onto Route 287 south, Goez said.

Velez then drove onto Route 24 east, where police ended the chase due to public safety risk.

He was picked up in Morristown by local police a short time later, Goez said.

Velez was arrested and charged with eluding.

