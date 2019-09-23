Contact Us
State DOT Worker Charged With Collecting 25,000 Child Porn Images

Jerry DeMarco
Robert Setnitzky
Robert Setnitzky Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A state DOT worker from Montvale was caught with nearly 25,000 child porn files, authorities said Monday.

Robert Setnitzky, 47, was released with conditions following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack over the weekend, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Setnitzky on Friday after they discovered that he’d “used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 25,000 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Setnitzky, an avid bowler who is single, began working with the state Department of Transportation a year ago, records show.

He previously drove a truck for J.B. Hunt, according to his online resume.

He is charged with possession of child pornography.

