State AG: California Man, 25, Admits Flying To New Jersey For Oral Sex From 11-Year-Old Girl

A 25-year-old California man who traveled to an Elizabeth restaurant intending to receive oral sex from an 11-year-old girl pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault in Union County Superior Court on Thursday, authorities said.

Ian Brewer began exchanging emails in December 2019 with an undercover New Jersey State Police detective. The NJSP detective posed as a man willing to pay Brewer $500 to sexually assault the 11-year-old daughter of his girlfriend, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The detective told Brewer that he and his girlfriend were members of a group that regularly met up to sexually assault the girl, Grewal said.

Brewer of Pomona, California, agreed to the $500 fee and flew to a New Jersey hotel-restaurant for the weekend in January hoping to receive oral sex from the girl, Grewal said.

Brewer was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault when he was found by law enforcement authorities in an Elizabeth restaurant with $701 in cash and several condoms after checking into a hotel on Jan. 17, Grewal said.

Brewer has made a plea agreement that comprises a state recommendation for a seven-year prison sentence, registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law as well as lifetime parole supervision.

Brewer, 25, pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated sexual assault before Superior Court Judge Joseph P. Donohue in Union County.

“It’s alarming to see the great lengths to which predators like Brewer will go to seek children to sexually exploit,” Grewal said. “We want parents and guardians to know that online threats to children from such predators have increased as much as 50 percent in New Jersey during the COVID pandemic, as gauged by tips to law enforcement, and those threats are likely to increase this fall as children return to virtual learning, with less or no in-person teacher supervision of their online activity. This guilty plea reflects our commitment to protect children and bring offenders like Brewer to justice.”

“Just yesterday we announced arrests of 21 sex offenders as a result of a collaborative operation led by the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” Grewal said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and arrest child predators, those who sexually abuse children, and those who possess, distribute and manufacture child sexual abuse materials.”

Brewer’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30 before Superior Court Judge Regina Caulfield.

