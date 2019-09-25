Contact Us
Stanhope Man Dead, 2 Injured In Roxbury Crash, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
All three victims were taken to an area hospital, according to police.

A 69-year-old Stanhope man died after a Roxbury crash, police said.

Roxbury police responded to the two-car crash Howard Boulevard at Ledgewood Plaza around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Roxbury Police spokesperson Jennifer Dillard said.

It appeared that the crash occurred when one vehicle pulled out of the plaza and onto Howard Boulevard.

The Stanhope man was a passenger in a 2015 Ford Fiesta driven by a 28-year-old Flanders man, and an 18-year-old man from Sparta was driving a 2004 Ford F350, Dillard said.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital, according to Dillard.

The incident occurred around the same time a hydrant burst across town in another motor vehicle crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

