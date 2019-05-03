Stalker Nabbed By Detectives Trying To Lure Clifton Girl, 13, For Sixth Time, Authorities Say

Clifton detectives who were watching rushed a 37-year-old city man as he tried luring a 13-year-old middle student into his car, authorities said Friday. It was no fewer than the sixth time that he’d approached the same girl, they said.

The Christopher Columbus Middle School student told school officials that Samer K. Alamad of Clifton parked his car nearby as she walked to school the morning of April 22 and asked if she needed a ride, Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

School resource officers who investigated “learned that this was not the first time,” Bracken said.

“In fact, it was determined that she was approached by him on at least four prior occasions -- once in the beginning of April, and at least three times during the months of February and March,” the lieutenant said.

Each time, he said, Alamad “drove up next to the victim or parked nearby,” then “engaged her in conversation while attempting to persuade her into entering his vehicle.”

One time, he offered to take her for coffee, Bracken said.

“At no time was there any physical contact between the suspect and the victim,” he noted.

Each time, she refused and ran away, the lieutenant said.

With only a sketchy description of him and his car, detectives set up a surveillance operation.

Then, last week, Alamad did it again, Bracken said.

“As the detectives watched, the suspect approached the victim while seated in his vehicle and began to engage her in conversation,” the lieutenant said.

Before it could go any further, the detectives rushed the car and seized Alamad, he said.

Police charged him with stalking and sent him to the Passaic County Jail pending court action.

The girl was unharmed, Bracken said.

