Stabbing Victim Collapses In Elizabeth Police HQ, 3 Involved In Train Station Fight

A man who walked into the Elizabeth police station collapsed after being stabbed Sunday during an argument at an NJ Transit station, authorities said.

The man and another victim had gotten into a physical altercation with the suspect on an NJ Transit train from Newark in the evening hours, Elizabeth police spokeswoman Kelly Martins said.

When all three got off at the Broad Street, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed both men, authorities said.

He was taken to University Hospital, Martins said.

NJ Transit Police was handling the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.