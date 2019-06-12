Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Springfield Man Who Ran Sham Wellness Company For People, Pets Sentenced

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Springfield man started a company to carry out a stock manipulation scheme that netted him more than $1 million.
A Springfield man started a company to carry out a stock manipulation scheme that netted him more than $1 million. Photo Credit:

A 52-year-old Springfield man who made more than $1 million trading stock in his sham wellness company was sentenced Wednesday to 25 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

For six months beginning in June 2012, James Farinella controlled up to 98 percent of the stock in Pazoo Inc., a publicly traded company based in East Hanover. The company claimed to sell wellness products, including merchandise for pets, according to authorities and a published company overview.

The company, however, was just a front for a pump-and-dump stock scheme that netted Farinella and others more than a million dollars. Farinella and others who were in on the scheme traded shares using accounts they controlled in order to make it appear as though there was genuine demand, driving up the price of the shares.

Using misleading promotional materials, Farinella then lured investors to purchase stock at the artificially inflated price. More than 1,000 investors were taken in by the scam, authorities said.

Farinella had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.