Spirit Airlines Plane Erupts In Flames Before Take Off In Atlantic City (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A Spirit Airlines plane burst into flames when a large bird flew into the engine just before takeoff at Atlantic City Airport Saturday.
More than 100 passengers and crew members evacuated the plane.
The bird apparently struck the right engine of Flight 3044, Ocean County Scanner News reports.
A "large bird entered one of the planes engines," just before takeoff to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said.
The pilot was able to stop the plane safely despite the engine catching fire total of 102 passengers and seven crew members were on the time, says Danny Adivo, whose relative was on the plane.
Photo courtesy of Ocean County Scanner News.
