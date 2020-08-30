Speeding Stolen Car Crashes Into Gas Station At Passaic River Bridge, Girl Seriously Injured

A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured when a thief crashed a stolen car into a Lyndhurst gas station after hitting an estimated 100 miles an hour early Sunday.

North Arlington police had broken off a pursuit on Riverside Avenue out of safety concerns as the thief raced back toward Essex County in a hatchback wagon just after 8:30 a.m.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Elizabeth, authorities said.

The 18-year-old driver apparently wiped out trying to make the right over the Kingland Avenue bridge and slammed the wagon into a gas pump support pillar at the Exxon station across from the Lyndhurst Diner.

His female passenger was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

There was no immedate word on her condition, although responders said her injuries appeared serious.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded, along with Lyndhurst police and firefighters, the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A township building inspector was summoned to check the canopy.

