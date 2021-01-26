Speeding Staten Island Man Found With Pounds Of Pot In Back-To-Back Hudson County Arrests

A Staten Island man was found with several pounds of marijuana during a Bayonne traffic stop and hit with a slew of narcotics charges for the second time in two weeks, authorities said.

Walter A. Harris, 34, was pulled over for speeding near 30th Street and Kennedy Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Bayonne Police Captain Eric R. Amato said.

A search of his vehicle turned up 2.8 pounds of pot, police said.

Harris was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and other offenses.

On Jan. 13, Harris was charged with several narcotics possession and distribution offenses after he was found with 1.5 pounds of marijuana and paraphernalia in Bayonne, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.