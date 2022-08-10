Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Speeding Jeep That Killed North Jersey Bar Patron Abandoned Half-Mile From Crash Scene

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The 31-year-old victim was leaving Nugents Tavern when he was struck, authorities said.
The 31-year-old victim was leaving Nugents Tavern when he was struck, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A speeding Jeep that struck and killed a 31-year-old man leaving an Elizabeth bar was abandoned about half-a-mile from the crash scene overnight, authorities said.

The Jeep was apparently speeding toward Newark when it struck the victim near 844 Newark Ave., as he was leaving Nugents Tavern, Elizabeth police said.

The vehicle's plates were removed, but a VIN search indicates the owner is a Newark resident.

Police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Jeep, which will be towed to the city's secure bay. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.