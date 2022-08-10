Speeding Jeep That Killed North Jersey Bar Patron Abandoned Half-Mile From Crash Scene

A speeding Jeep that struck and killed a 31-year-old man leaving an Elizabeth bar was abandoned about half-a-mile from the crash scene overnight, authorities said.

The Jeep was apparently speeding toward Newark when it struck the victim near 844 Newark Ave., as he was leaving Nugents Tavern, Elizabeth police said.

The vehicle's plates were removed, but a VIN search indicates the owner is a Newark resident.

Police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Jeep, which will be towed to the city's secure bay.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.