Speeding Driver Charged With Killing Lodi Husband, Wife In Crash Outside Their Home

A Nutley man was jailed Wednesday in the deaths of a retired Albanian police chief and a Garfield Walmart manager in an early-morning crash outside the immigrant couple’s Lodi home last month.

Donald Kumar Davis, 29, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide – also known as death by auto.

Davis was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger that slammed into a 2005 Toyota Corolla that was emerging from the driveway of a Harrison Avenue garden apartment complex and pushed it nearly 20 feet shortly before 7 a.m. June 29, authorities said.

The Corolla was found on its side near 481 Harrison Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Charger, which had front-end damage, was against the front steps of a residence, he said.

Muhamet Oparaku, 68, and his wife, Budkurie Oparaku, 64, were pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

Davis was hospitalized with minor scratches and burns from the car's airbag. He was booked into the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon pending a detention hearing.

Initial indications were that speed was involved.

Muhamet Oparaku, who was a chief of police in Pogradec, Albania, emigrated to the United States with his wife, who became a manager at the Garfield Walmart.

“Their only wish was to be buried back home in Albania and we will honor that wish for them,” family members wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

SEE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-muhamet-amp-bukurije-oparaku

Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit investigated along with Lodi police.

Residents in both Garfield and Lodi have longed begged government officials for relief from speeders on Harrison Avenue, which has no traffic lights or signals in that stretch of roadway.

