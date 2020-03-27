Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Sparta Man Gets 5 Years For Role In Morris, Sussex, Bergen Coke/Pot Ring

Jerry DeMarco
Morris County Courthouse
Morris County Courthouse Photo Credit: morriscountynj.gov

A Sparta man must spend the next two years in state prison before he’ll be eligible for parole for his role in a drug distribution ring.

A judge in Morristown on Friday sentenced Samuel J. Rozynski to five years, with the two-year parole ineligibility requirement, for his March 2 guilty plea to having cocaine and pot for sale, money laundering and conspiracy.

Rozynski also forfeited what authorities said was $329,000 drug proceeds seized from him during simultaneous raids in Sparta, Cliffside Park and Parsippany this past Jan. 29.

SEE: Pair Busted With Coke, Pot, Guns In Morris, Sussex, Bergen Drug Probe

Investigators found 37 pounds of pot, three-quarters of a pound of cocaine and some guns, along with the cash, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller said in a joint release Friday.

The trio thanked the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police and the Cliffside Park, Hopatcong, Little Falls, Parsippany-Troy Hills and Sparta police departments.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Detective Daniel Cicala led the investigation. Assistant Prosecutor Erin Callahan secured the guilty plea and represented the state at Friday’s sentencing.

******

ALSO SEE: A 74-year-old Morris County man shot and killed his wife in their home during an argument, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/morris/police-fire/authorities-morris-county-man-74-shoots-wife-dead-during-argument/785696/

******

