Sparks Fly In Park Ridge Pursuit, Police Nab Two Would-Be Burglars After Crash

Sparks flew during a wild chase that ended with the arrest of two New York men who authorities said seemed determined to break into a Park Ridge home.

A Ridge Avenue resident called borough police after hearing a loud bang at the door and seeing a suspicious-looking man walking away shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

Aa suspicious-looking silver sedan slowly passed the home several times, the resident added.

Responding officers didn’t find anything but were called back again a half hour later after a man dressed all in black turned up in the same resident’s backyard, Rampolla said Monday.

The suspect ran when police arrived and got into a sedan that was stopped on North Avenue with its headlights off, the captain said.

The car sped off, first turning right onto First Street, then left through a stop sign onto Spring Valley Road.

It hit the curb, breaking the right front wheel off, as the driver turned onto Ridge Avenue and kept going despite the damage, Rampolla said.

The vehicle sped down Ridge Avenue before crossing Pascack Road and slamming into the curb on the other side, the captain said.

“Sparks were flying everywhere,” a resident said. “It looked like he couldn’t make the turn onto Pascack and that’s where they caught him….Thank God no one was walking or crossing the street.”

Officer Dan Hoffmann and Detective Gerald Powers were assisted by Montvale and Woodcliff Lake police in taking the driver and passenger into police custody, Rampolla said.

The driver, Jean Reyes-Andrade, 43, of Brentwood, Long Island, was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge release him within 24 hours pending further court action.

Reyes-Andrade is charged with eluding, criminal attempt (burglary) and possession of burglary tools. He also received several traffic summonses.

The passenger, 36-year-old Jason Rizo of Jackson Heights, Queens, was charged with criminal attempt (burglary) and possession of burglary tools. He was released pending court action.

Rampolla praised the resident who called.

“It’s neighbors looking after neighbors that made the difference,” he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.