Route 46 in Lodi was closed in both directions mid-Monday morning after downed utility lines caught fire.

Heavy snow apparently brought the wires down at Condemi Motor Company, next to an apartment complex on the highway's westbound side.

PSE&G responded along with police and firefighters.

The utility reported a dozen or so customers without electricity as of 10:30 a.m.

