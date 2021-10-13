South Jersey Truck Driver Allegedly Caught On Video Images In Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old man from Camden County has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that allegedly resulted in the death of a 54-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before sunrise Monday on Route 1 northbound at Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Township.

The Route 1 crash victim was found dead at the scene about 45 minutes after surveillance video captures an image of a suspected tractor-trailer striking her before sunrise, authorities said Wednesday

A passing motorist called 9-11 reporting a victim int he roadway about 6:40 a.m. Monday. However, surveillance footage allegedly shows a flatbed tractor-trailer striking the victim at 5:55 a.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Lawrence Township Police Chief Brian M. Caloiaro.

Frank Claybrooks, 54, of Voorhees has been charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim, Onofri and Caloiaro said.

Claybrooks was processed and released pending future court proceedings, they said.

ALSO SEE: Community support grows for crash victim's family.

On Monday at about 6:40 a.m., Lawrence police responded to Route 1 after receiving a call from a driver who saw a person down in the roadway, according to Onofri and Caloiaro.

Lawrence patrol officers found a deceased female pedestrian who was later identified as Maria Angelica Moran-Moreira, 54, of Lawrenceville, they said.

This GoFundMe page was created by the family to help cover funeral expenses. Writing that they were "absolutely devastated," the family's page had raised more than $4,750 as of Wednesday.

Detectives located area surveillance footage and spoke with witnesses, they said.

The investigation revealed that a flat-bed tractor trailer making a right turn onto Route 1 from Bakers Basin Road struck the victim in the roadway at approximately 5:55 a.m.,Onofri and Caloiaro said.

Claybrooks was allegedly operating the truck, according to the prosecutor's office.

The charges are the result of an investigation by Detectives Todd Caruso, Sean Kerins and Joseph Radlinsky of the Lawrence Township Police Department and Detectives Natalie Martinez and Ryan Minnick of the prosecutor’s Serious Collision Response Team.



