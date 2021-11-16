South Jersey Officer Charged With Terroristic Threats, Burglary: Prosecutor

A South Jersey police officer has been arrested on charges of burglary and terroristic threats, authorities said Monday.

Dylan J. Keenan-Hannum, 30, of the Del Haven section of Middle Township, was also served a disorderly persons offense and charged with simple assault following his Nov. 14 arrest, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced.

The West Wildwood police officer was lodged in the Cape May County Jail pending court proceedings.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or the Lower Township Police Department at 609-886-1619.

