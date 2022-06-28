Contact Us
South Jersey Mom Learns Fate In Daughter's Assault That Left Her Paralyzed, Blind: Report

Jon Craig
Elinette Muniz and her daughter
Elinette Muniz and her daughter Photo Credit: Elinette Muniz Facebook

A 22-year-old mother from Cumberland County has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for beating her child so badly that she suffered brain damage. 

Elinette S. Muniz, of Millville, was sentenced Friday, June 24 on the aggravated assault charge in the February 2021 incident that left the 4-year-old child fighting for her life on a ventilator, NJ Advance Media reported. 

Muniz's boyfriend, Ricardo A. Ferrera, 28, of Vineland — who is not the girl's dad — was also charged, as he apparently told investigators the girl fell from a bunk bed and that injuries to her head and body were the result of seizures that caused her to fall, the outlet said.

The girl apparently remains blind and paralyzed and requires a tube to drain excess fluid from her brain.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

