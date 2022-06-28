South Jersey Mom Learns Fate In Daughter's Assault That Caused Brain Damage: Report

A 22-year-old mother from Cumberland County has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for beating her child so badly that she suffered brain damage.

Elinette S. Muniz, of Millville, was sentenced Friday, June 24 on the aggravated assault charge in the February 2021 killing that left the 4-year-old child fighting for her life on a ventilator, NJ Advance Media reported.

Muniz's boyfriend, Ricardo A. Ferrera, 28, of Vineland, was also charged, as he apparently told investigators the girl fell from a bunk bed and that injuries to her head and body were the result of seizures that caused her to fall, the outlet said.

