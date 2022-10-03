South Jersey Man Who Filmed Sex Assaults On Young Girl, Showed Buddy Gets 15 Years

A 28-year-old South Jersey man who videotaped sexual assaults of a young girl was sentenced to 15 years in State Prison, authorities announced Thursday, March 10.

Cody Rodriguez must serve the entire term before becoming eligible for parole, under the sentence imposed by the Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines. Rodriguez in September pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault.

The investigation began in March 2021, when Rodriguez showed videos on his phone to a friend, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

That person then told the victim’s parents, who contacted the Pemberton Township Police Department.

The investigation found that the assaults occurred on multiple occasions in 2020. Rodriguez was acquainted with the victim and her family.

Rodriguez was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit.

The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators were PTPD Detective Stephen Price and BCPO Detective Jenn Marchese.

