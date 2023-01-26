South Jersey Man Made Bomb Threat That Evacuated Florida Terminal: Reports

A Salem County man was arrested after he allegedly made a bomb threat while boarding a Philadelphia-bound plane at Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and multiple news reports.

John Magee, 66, of Carney’s Point, was overheard by another passenger threatening Frontier Airlines flight 2346 Tuesday night, WPBF says citing the arrest report.

Magee was overheard saying, "You don't know what you are in for," and "I have a bomb in the bag," while slamming a large bag on the ground continuously, the outlet said.

That led to an evacuation of much of Terminal C and about three hours of flight delays.

Magee's public defender said he was honorably discharged from the Air Force but has no prior criminal history, the outlet said.

Magee was charged with making a false report concerning a bomb, a second-degree felony, jail records show. He was granted a $30,000 bond.

"I think this was in the dumb category rather than the malicious category," Magee's public defender apparently said in court.

Shortly before 8 p.m., all passengers were allowed to re-enter the concourse C area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Click here for the complete story by WPBF.

