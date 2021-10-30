South Jersey Man Found Guilty In Dad's Stabbing Death

A jury found a 41-year-old South Jersey man guilty of manslaughter in his father's fatal 2019 stabbing, NJ Advance Media reported.

Michael N. Tedesco, 41, of Millville in Cumberland County was convicted Friday in the slaying of Gary Tedesco, 66.

Prosecutors previously stabbed his dad multiple times after a fight, then stole cash and left in the elder man's SUV.

Tedesco was apprehended later that day and charged with murder, robbery, burglary, theft, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses, authorities previously announced.

The jury dismissed a first-degree felony murder count, the media outlet reported.

