South Jersey Guardian Starved 9-Year-Old Girl, Beat Her With Metal Spatula, Prosecutor Says

A 56-year-old woman from Atlantic County has been arrested on charges that she physically abused one child and endangered two others, authorities said.

Stephanie Gregory of Galloway Township was the legal guardian of the three siblings, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

On Wednesday, Gregory was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated Assault and six counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Tyner said. She also was charged with possession of heroin.

The charges stem from Gregory’s failure to properly feed a 9-year-old girl who she allegedly beat repeatedly with a metal spatula leading to open wounds and welts on the child’s body, the prosecutor said.

When the girl was removed from the home by child protective workers, she was extremely emaciated and could barely walk, according to Tyner. She was hospitalized for a week, he said.

Gregory was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

