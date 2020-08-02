South Jersey Boy, 4, Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot, Prosecutor Says

A 4-year-old Burlington County boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night, authorities said.

The call came in from the the Brown Mills section of Pemberton Township, about five miles from Fort Dix, at 7:07 p.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

The boy was rushed to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 8 p.m., Coffina said.

“We believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted,” the prosecutor said, “but the circumstances of the shooting remain investigation.

“We will provide updates as we learn more about this tragic incident.”

A gun violence protection group said the toddler’s death was believed to be the 21st accidental shooting of a child in the U.S. this year. Four victims died, the group Everytown reported.

The Brown Mills boy’s identity was temporarily being withheld while Coffina’s detectives investigate.

