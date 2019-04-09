South Hackensack Handyman Charged With Molesting Pre-Teenage Girl

An undocumented 52-year-old handyman living in South Hackensack molested a pre-teenage girl over the course of a couple of years, authorities charged.

ICE put a detainer on Segundo Calle-Calle, an Ecuadoran national who remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his April 1 arrest.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo Hackensack police contacted his Special Victims Unit after receiving a report that Calle-Calle “engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile under the age of thirteen in South Hackensack.”

Detectives from the unit arrested Calle-Calle on charges of sexual assault by contact and child endangerment.

