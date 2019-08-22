South Hackensack Go-Go Bar Patron Smashed In Face With Beer Bottle, North Bergen Man Charged

A South Hackensack go-go bar patron needed 15 stitches after a North Bergen man smashed him in the face with a beer bottle, authorities said.

Thomas Malik, 23, was jailed Wednesday after what witnesses told police was an unprovoked attack at the Blush Gentlemen's Club at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 12, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

The 40-year-old victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Malik, meanwhile, remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

Malik was delivering pizzas in 2013 when authorities said he was caught with two handguns and ammo after fleeing a crash on Route 4 in Teaneck.

