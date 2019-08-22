Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: High Drama (VIDEO): Watch Police Grab Disturbed Man Who Closed Pulaski Skyway
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Hackensack Go-Go Bar Patron Smashed In Face With Beer Bottle, North Bergen Man Charged

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Witnesses told South Hackensack police the attack at the Blush Gentlemen's Club on Saddle River Avenue was unprovoked.
Witnesses told South Hackensack police the attack at the Blush Gentlemen's Club on Saddle River Avenue was unprovoked. Photo Credit: Blush Gentlemen's Club

A South Hackensack go-go bar patron needed 15 stitches after a North Bergen man smashed him in the face with a beer bottle, authorities said.

Thomas Malik, 23, was jailed Wednesday after what witnesses told police was an unprovoked attack at the Blush Gentlemen's Club at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 12, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

The 40-year-old victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Malik, meanwhile, remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

Malik was delivering pizzas in 2013 when authorities said he was caught with two handguns and ammo after fleeing a crash on Route 4 in Teaneck.

SEE: A North Bergen pizza deliveryman who fled a crash on Route 4 in Teaneck was high on pot and carrying two handguns and ammunition when a Bergen County Police officer pulled him over in Hackensack this afternoon, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/paramus/police-fire/bergen-county-pd-north-bergen-pizza-deliverer-caught-with-2-guns-ammo-after-route-4-hit-run/633556/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.