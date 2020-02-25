South Hackensack Detectives ID, Bust Accused Burglar

South Hackensack detectives cracked the theft of a laptop during a local burglary when they arrested a career criminal from Paterson who was staying at an area motel, authorities said.

Detective Sgt. James Donatello began by reviewing surveillance video after the victim reported the $2,500 Apple laptop stolen from a vehicle parked outside a local home the night of Feb. 17, Deputy Police Chief Robert Kaiser said.

Donatello and Detective Brian Kropp identified their suspect as Angel Colon, 56.

He'd been staying at the Stagecoach Motel on Route 46 the night of the break-in, Kaiser said.

As it turned out, Colon was in court in Paterson on Tuesday on motor vehicle charges. That's where the detectives nabbed him on burglary and theft charges.

Colon, whose criminal history stretches back to 1983, was brought to the Passaic County Jail, the deputy chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.