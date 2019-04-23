SOURCES: Elmwood Park Mayor Investigated In Alleged Voter-Fraud Probe

A defense attorney for Elmwood Park Mayor Frank Caramagna apparently was in negotiations with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in response to a voter fraud investigation, sources confirmed Tuesday.

InsiderNJ ’s Max Pizarro broke the news of an investigation connected to mail balloting.

SEE: Trouble in Elmwood Park: Mayor Caramagna Under Investigation

Francesco Caramagna, 73, became the first Democratic mayor of the borough in 47 years when he was elected to the post in 2017.

Although his term expires at the end of this year, a plea bargain would require him to step down and never hold public office in New Jersey again.

Campagna was vacationing with family at Walt Disney World in Florida and couldn’t immediately be reached Tuesday. An email and private message were sent requesting comment from him or his attorney.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office as a policy doesn’t comment on pending investigations.

Sources confirmed the probe for Daily Voice on Tuesday, however.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.