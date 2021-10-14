Somerset County Man Tried Selling Child Porn On Social Media, Prosecutor Says

A Somerset County man was arrested for child porn possession and trying to sell the images over social media, authorities said Thursday.

Agents with the US Department of Homeland Security and other local officials raided Siddh B. Shah's Winding Way home in Hillsborough on Sept. 30, seizing computers and other electronic devices, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, said.

An investigation found Shah had uploaded more than 200 images depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, Robertson said.

The investigation also found that Shah was selling the child pornography on social media applications, authorities said.

Shah was charged with first degree possession of child pornography with intent to distribute and third degree possession of child pornography.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail where he will remain pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit/Computer Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

